No deal Brexit could put a stop to twin city study in Europe - Yorkshire Post letters

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth.

HOW ironic that just as Leeds is celebrating the half-century of twinning with Lille and Dortmund the unelected Prime Minister is preparing deliberately to complicate and undermine these arrangements which have brought social cultural and economic benefits to all three cities.

His interpretation of the June 2016 referendum result will see the citizens of Leeds – who voted remain admittedly by a small margin – deprived of the life-enhancing freedom of movement which gives us all the right to live, work, travel and study elsewhere in Europe.

Yet this is casually dismissed by the likes of Boris Johnson who himself had the opportunity as a child to live in Belgium and learn French.

No deal deprives my inquisitive grandchildren and other Leeds students of funded study in our twin cities if no commitment is made to retain the successful Erasmus exchange programme.

Let’s hope that twinning links survive the impending onslaught of the cacophonous band Boris and the Brexiteers and their jingoistic Leave-voting groupies whose nasty isolationist dystopia will turn Britain into a ukipanian version of Narnia. Better buy a thick coat.