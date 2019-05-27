No deal Brexit was never promoted in 2016 - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

Richard Wimpenny (The Yorkshire Post, May 21), like most Brexiteers, loves to bang on about democracy, but none of them so far has been able to name a single leading Brexiteer politician who was promoting a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, before and during the referendum campaign, but keep on claiming that this is what all 17.4 million voted for.

Likewise he tries to claim that Brexit was promoted by, and is for the benefit of the ordinary hard working man and woman, when in fact it was promoted by multi-millionaires, such as Arron Banks, and public school educated individuals such as Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson. Does he seriously think that the welfare of ordinary people is their number one priority?

He is certainly right however about loss of livelihood bringing about a dose of reality to some people, if and when a ‘no-deal’ Brexit becomes a reality. Oh sorry, I forgot it’s all supposed to be a lie called Project Fear invented by the political elite.

From: Ian Oglesby, Stamford Bridge, York.

The European Union was adamant that their Irish border demands were permanent as this will inevitably present the UK with the choice of losing Northern Ireland or going back into the EU.

Brussels will never abandon its ambitions regarding UK funds, UK armed forces, UK currency, our permanent seat on the Security Council, etc.

We should never have signed up to the Lisbon Treaty but our last chance of freedom was the referendum, the result of which, we were assured, would be implemented in full.

The Prime Minister’s attempt to use her totally unacceptable deal to cause maximum delay speaks volumes.

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

In response to those who say that having now had almost three years since the EU referendum, in which to be informed of problems and issues surrounding leaving, we should think again – we’ve now had over 43 years since the previous referendum, to be informed of problems and issues surrounding remaining in the EU. We don’t need to think again.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

We should follow the same lines as Switzerland, as an independent country with a free trade with the EU and the rest of the world. They can do it, so should the UK.