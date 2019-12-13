No evidence of austerity and poverty to compare with the Blitz and Second World War - Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Craggs, Goldthorpe, Rotherham.

WHAT an excellent letter from Dr Sheila Hopkinson (The Yorkshire Post, December 9). We must be roughly the same age – I, too, remember the blackout, sleeping in an Anderson shelter, rationing and living in a three-bedroom house heated by a single coal fire.

Fortunately, living in Wakefield, we were spared the Blitz and the doodlebugs, although we did experience air-raid warnings as enemy bombers passed overhead on their way to bomb the important port of Liverpool.

A couple of weeks ago, on a Sunday afternoon, I visited Junction 32 retail outlet at Glasshoughton.

The whole area was gridlocked with the private car and not an ‘old banger’ in sight. There were masses of people, including many children, shopping and lunching in the various pubs and restaurants.

On witnessing all this activity one thing stood out. There was no sign of austerity – or poverty.