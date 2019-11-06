Not so smart motorways can leave emergency services struggling to reach major incidents - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

NOT MENTIONED in the continuing debate on these pages about smart motorways and their safety following the announcement of a Government review of the situation is how the emergency services are expected to reach the scene.

Review of smart motorways announced after ‘tragic’ death of Rotherham man

The Air Ambulance is the only one which appears to me to have any chance of getting there quickly.

Even then it depends on the motorway being ‘stopped’ for it to land.

Police, fire and conventional ambulance used to depend on the hard shoulder in the event of a major incident.

Smart motorways and the easy way to make them safer and smarter – Yorkshire Post Letters

How on earth do they get there if all lanes are blocked?

I have driven in California where across the Bay Bridge from San Francisco in Oakland the freeway many years ago was nine lanes – in each direction – yet I felt safer there than on a smart motorway now.

For heaven’s sake, let’s not have more motorways, invest in new railways and bring them up to date as is happening in London and the south of England.

Tragic smart motorways deaths on M1 should never have been allowed to happen: Jayne Dowle