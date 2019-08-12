Not up to the EU to solve Brexit crisis caused by UK - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Mrs S Galloway, Stirrup Close, York.

It WAS with incredulity that I read your headline (The Yorkshire Post, August 7) where Michael Gove blames the EU for not reopening negotiations.

Should the EU renegotiate with the UK? Photo: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Uncertainty over Brexit is holding economy back - The Yorkshire Post says

The EU stated some months ago that their negotiating team had been disbanded as the deal offered was the final one.

The UK voted to leave, the UK set up the red lines, the backstop, voted and agreed on twice, was the invention of the UK, and it was the UK who voted down the deal.

Mark Casci: Britain is a house divided over Brexit, this must change

As there has been nothing new offered by the UK, I cannot see what there is to negotiate upon.

It is not up to the EU to offer solutions to problems which are of our own making.

Post-Brexit UK must prioritise left-behind communities - The Yorkshire Post says

Mr Gove has clearly been sent out as the sacrificial lamb by Johnson but Yorkshire folk can see through this hypocrisy and we will not be taken for fools.