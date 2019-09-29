Now opposition parties should exploit resumption of Parliament over Brexit as Tories meet in Manchester – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tim Hunter, Fairfield Avenue, Knaresborough.

SURELY Boris Johnson’s blunder over proroguing Parliament has handed the opposition parties an open goal?

Will Britain leave the EU on October 31?

They’ve all had their party conferences, but Johnson is now in the awkward position of having to have his Conservative Party conference (or lose the party millions of pounds by cancelling). Soon the Conservative MPs will all be away from Parliament in Manchester.

The opposition just needs to take control of the order paper for the first three days of next week and they’ll have Parliament to themselves and will be able to pass any law they like. Such as nominating someone other than the PM to ask the EU for an extension to Article 50.

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

WHY do most people only remember our past prime ministers for their failures? Anthony Eden (Suez); Harold Wilson (sterling devaluation); Jim Callaghan (winter of discontent); Margaret Thatcher (poll tax); John Major (Europe); Tony Blair (Iraq war); Gordon Brown (sale of our gold reserves at a knock down price); David Cameron (EU referendum) and Theresa May ‘failure at everything’).

Sad when some did good things like introducing the minimum wage.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

SURELY the Prime Minister was praising the late Jo Cox (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 27) when he said the best way to honour her was to get Brexit done? Although I had never heard of Jo Cox until her tragic death, it was widely reported that she worked hard to support her constituents. Jo Cox’s constituency of Batley & Spen voted by a large majority to leave the EU. The best way to support those constituents, and honour Jo, is obviously to leave the EU.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

WE have all been made aware of the consequences of a no deal Brexit – but what about the consequences of staying in the EU? You didn’t think all would resume, without Britain being punished and penalised for its temerity in challenging the European empire?

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

BORIS Johnson betrays and misleads Parliament according to 11 UK Supreme Court judges. Time to bring on the general election, Jeremy Corbyn, if you dare.