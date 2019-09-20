Nursing shortage being compounded by Brexit: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

THE nurse shortage crisis reported in your pages is a Government-made problem. Overall health spending has not kept up with the increasing demand for health care. We’re living longer and need more care as we get older. Nurses’ pay suffered from the austerity measures imposed by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition and continued since. That hit recruitment and retention in what is a demanding job. Many nurses have left because of the increased pressure they’re under.

Despite warnings, George Osborne scrapped the bursary scheme that maintained student nurses through their training. Instead student nurses had to rely on the student loan scheme. Unlike most other students nurses have to work on wards during their training so were working for nothing once the bursaries were scrapped. No wonder recruitment suffered.

While the political class are obessed with Brexit, a crisis is unfolding in the National Health Service. The promises of more money for the NHS when we left the EU were shown to be a fantasy. I am happy to be proved wrong, but given their track record, I cannot see the Conservatives, nor even the born again Liberal Democrats, really tackling a crisis that will affect us all.

From: Eric Daines, Burtree Avenue, Skelton, York.

I have seen two letters from Canon Michael Storey in your newspaper quoting figures that in the referendum there was 17.4 million voting leave and 39.3 million voting to Remain, not voting or unable to vote. The Government ignoring the 39.3 million!Using his formula there was 16.1 million voting to Remain and 40.6 million voting leave, not voting or unable to vote.

Those not voting or unable to vote can be added to both sides!

I voted to Remain, but with the behaviour of the EU negotiators, I am now a Leaver!

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

The BBC’S decision to start broadcasting its Brexitcast podcast as a programme on BBC, featuring, amongst others, Laura Kuenssberg and Katya Adler, is, frankly, just more Remain propaganda.