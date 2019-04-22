Oliver Cromwell’s modernising legacy is with us today when it comes to Parliament and Brexit – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Andrew E Smith, Chapel Hill Road, Pocklington, York.

YOUR correspondent ME Wright (The Yorkshire Post, April 17) expresses his view on the performance of Sir Bill Cash in the House of Commons.

Although our views on the interminable leave/don’t leave saga probably differ, I invariably “blow a gasket” when witnessing Sir Bill’s utterances in Parliament or in the media.

However, the purpose of my letter is to point out that Oliver Cromwell did not go to the block. He died in peace on the September 3, 1658, at Hampton Court mourned and respected by a substantial proportion of the population.

The period encompassing the Civil War was, as we know, a turbulent time as the country wrestled with who ruled: the King, aristocracy and Church or the rising lower gentry, dissenters and artisans. Simply put. The elite against the rest.

Although the Commonwealth ultimately failed, its modernising legacy is with us today. Whether people wish to draw a parallel between those times and now is entirely up to them.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

GORDON Lawrence (The Yorkshire Post, April 18), like many Brexiteers, refers to what they regard as useless, unnecessary and bureaucratic EU regulations.

Amongst these I assume he includes regulations relating to employment rights, including maternity and paternity leave, environmental standards, safety standards for electrical goods, abolition of mobile phone roaming charges and compensation for delayed flights. The list is endless.

He would appear to confirm that one of the main aims of Brexiteers is to transform Britain into a low-wage, low-regulation, offshore economy for the few and not the many.

From: David Collins, Scissett.

SO we have a call for a second vote. That could be interesting. If the vote was, in effect, a Remain vote, then the Brexiteers would say it is a one-all draw and demand another vote.

If the second vote is to leave, then the Remainers would say you will jolly well keep on voting until you get it right. Very sorry but the 2016 referendum saw a large turnout and a definite majority. Just to get on with it with good grace.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

WHY has it taken so long for cross-party talks to begin? Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are both as bad as each other.