On your bikes as we’re already fed up of UCI World Championships and cycle races in Harrogate – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alfred Penderel Bright, Harrogate.

HARROGATE has gone crazy for cycling and this latest jamboree – the UCI World Championships – is the ultimate inconvenience.

Marcel Kittel won the first stage of the 2014 Tour de France in Harrogate after Mark Cavendish crashed out.

Hopefully it will annoy residents to such an extent it will never be repeated!

We ratepayers don’t want to see is the town full of strangers, with all their accompanying litter and noise.

Let the UCI go elsewhere for their so-called sport, where participants – who pay no road-fund tax or compulsory insurance – can breathe in carbon monoxide to the detriment of their lungs and hearts.

From: Neil Noble, Harrogate.

IN a recent letter, the writer(s) indicated that they were going well away from Harrogate to avoid the “chaos” of the cycle racing.

Not a bad idea, particularly if you can rent your house out, but not one to be advertised. Not every burglar takes a holiday in September.

From: Thomas Reed, Knaresborough.

AT least our roads are being resurfaced for the second time in five years because of the cycling – let’s look for positives.