Over-75s will fight for right to free TV licence - Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Warnes, Brandesburton, Driffield.

THIS craven Government, having reneged on its manifesto promise to maintain the free TV licence for the over-75s, should be ashamed of itself, and no doubt will suffer at the ballot box.

The equally craven BBC chose to bury its bad news in the media feeding frenzy on the Conservative leadership circus, and strangely the Marxist rabble that used to be the Labour Party are quiet on the subject too.

The over-75s will fight, and fight again, for this hard-won and well deserved right – the ‘luvvies’ and the ‘lefties’ at the BBC should be prepared to think again. They cannot jail all of us or at worse make martyrs of a few of us.

Finally if, as we are often told by our political leaders that freedom of choice is one of today’s privileges, then give us the choice not to view the BBC. There are plenty of alternatives.

From: Mr A Shipman, Harley Gardens, Leeds.

The BBC seriously needs to get its act together as regards coverage of sport. Women’s football, for example, is hardly Friday night peak viewing material and, in a few weeks time, Wimbledon will be dominating our screens for the best part of the day.

What with the Tokyo Olympics, Euro 2020 football and again Wimbledon, next summer is likely to impose even more disruption to schedules, which could quite easily be avoided by the introduction of one, or two TV channels, wholly dedicated to sport.

Make these new channels “pay as you view” subscription, so as not to be a burden on the licence fee payer. This would free up the BBC’s main channels to do what they are best at – showing entertainment, news and culture.

From: Michael Green, Baghill Green, Tingley.

IT was instructive to read (The Yorkshire Post, June 19) what Lord Hall of the BBC had to say to the House of Lords Communications Committee on the subject of free TV licences.

Instructive, because he made it perfectly clear that this is not just about finance. In his eyes, it is another round in a party political war against the Conservatives.

That’s a bit rich, coming as it does from the British Socialist Broadcasting Corporation!

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

THE senior members of the BBC board are clearly out of touch with every day living costs and do not see the wider picture of what it costs a pensioner and families to survive (or live) these days.

When you are on a fixed income, like many pensioners with no savings, the cost of electricity, gas, water and the now standard three per cent increase in council tax plus, precepts for adult social care and crime commissioners, are all increasing year on year and what little is left is for food.

I would like to see, for a period of a month, how these ‘out of touch’ BBC board members survive on the state pension before they make decisions which affect the livelihoods of so many pensioners who rely on their TVs as a means of company.

Appalled by Labour leader

From: Barry Geldard, Hebden Bridge, Halifax.

AS a Labour supporter, I am appalled at Jeremy Corbyn’s irrational actions and statements such as the astonishing sight of him laying a wreath at the graves of terrorists responsible for the deaths of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics.

In the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, he asserted that the poisoning of two Russian citizens in Salisbury may not have been carried out by Russian military personnel who just happened to be in that City at the time.

Now he is saying that oil tankers hit by mines in the Gulf may not have been caused by the Russian-backed state of Iran.

Prime Minister material? I think not.

Mayor has no bus solutions

From: Michael Hodgson, King Ecgbert Road, Sheffield.

IN February, you published an article “Mayor launches a review to make the bus services fit for 21st century”. Apparently, Dan Jarvis, the newly-elected Mayor for the Sheffield City Region has conducted a review of bus services across the South Yorkshire area.

I am not sure where he conducted this review but it was certainly not around Dore and Totley, areas which our left-wing council likes to call an “affluent area”. If Mr Jarvis had looked closely at this area and consulted residents, he would have been told that buses around this area have been seriously discriminated against.

When Dan Jarvis put himself up for election, we thought that, as a former Army officer, he would bring some sense to bear upon this council and First Bus.

Unfortunately, we forgot that he is standing for the Labour party so he will not want to upset his left-wing socialist colleagues, therefore we can forget about sensible re-organisation.

Thank you for shorthand

From: Mrs EH Bell, Newland Avenue, Driffield.

HOW I agree with all the reasons Sue Harrison gives concerning shorthand (The Yorkshire Post, June 14), and the follow-up correspondence.

In another life I was a shorthand typist, being qualified in the former at 120wpm and I loved the fascinating subject.

Now I am almost pitied by a handful of people because I have no interest whatsoever in certain modern technology which is the reason given by some of my great-grandchildren for them not thanking me for presents.

Have they not the ability to write even a short missive? I am always elated to receive a personal letter even if its typed which, thankfully, still happens.