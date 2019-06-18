Pensioners need to recall spirit of 60s in fighting BBC licence fee - Yorkshire Post letters

From: G Cooper, Mill Street, Barlow, Dronfield.

I AM one of the four million pensioners who don’t receive pension credits. We, who experienced real austerity post-war, who have worked all our lives, are to be penalised by the imposition of the BBC licence fee. It might be said that we can afford it; perhaps so, after all, we have learned how to save and economise.

The BBC make some good programmes. They also make a lot of dross. On June 11, there were repeats of two antique shows, run-of-the-mill medical dramas, a repeat of Escape to the Country in which couples flaunt their wealth, aided by a well-paid presenter, and a programme in which absurd sums are spent by other presenters on designer gardens. On other days, public school nomads roam the world, usually in sunny climes, with camera crews trailing behind, explaining the intricacies of various cultures. These don’t come cheap.

If we are to stop this tax on savers, we must speak out. I am sure others, drawing on their vast experience, can think of ways to make our presence felt. We might set an example to our grandchildren, and demonstrate that no one, old or young, need countenance unfairness. Remember the 1960s? We can make a difference. Come on, old uns, we’re not dead yet!