Please answer these questions on social care Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Mike Padgham, Managing Director, Saint Cecilia’s Care Services Ltd, Scarborough.

CONGRATULATIONS to Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson on making it to this final stage in the Tory leadership elections.

Mike Padgham: Ignoring care crisis won’t make itgo away as less than 10 out of 650 MPs reply to my open letter

Mr Hunt, I would say to you: if you agree that too much was cut from the social care budget in the past – why did you let it happen when you were Secretary of State? Also why didn’t you reply to my letter when I wrote to you about social care issues and offered to meet up?

Mr Johnson, instead of tax cuts for some, we need to spend more on care for the vulnerable in this country. And why didn’t you answer my letter on social care and discuss the issues.

If either of you want the top job, what do you plan to do about social care now? And what will you do for dementia sufferers who currently don’t get the same support as those with cancer or heart disease and often end up selling their homes to pay for care? As you said, Mr Hunt, scrutiny can be uncomfortable, but the 1.4m older and vulnerable people who are currently living without the care they need deserve to hear some answers. Would you both like to debate social care with us?

The leader will have to lead the whole country and they will have to lead that country over issues other than Brexit.