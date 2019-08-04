Please end awful fashion of scruffy beards and man buns: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I shall be grateful if and when the awful fashion of beards and man buns is over.

To see middle aged men with greying stubble round their chops and even man buns which they think is attractive and which, in fact, makes them look old and scruffy.

It especially annoys when the fashion is worn by policemen or others, other than sailors, who wear a uniform for work.

Firstly, they look scruffy and secondly, they look unkempt. Just how anyone can respect them I fail to understand.

