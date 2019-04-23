Please rename the Tour de Yorkshire as The Tour o’ Yorkshire – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

NOW that Welcome To Yorkshire is intending to have a fresh start (The Yorkshire Post, April 20), can we please do away with some of the nonsensical language about our international bike race?

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme (left) and Sir Gary Verity, the then Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive, on last year's Tour de Yorkshire finish line in Ilkley.

This is Yorkshire, so the race should be The Tour o’ Yorkshire, or similar, not the Tour de Yorkshire, and we certainly don’t have hills called ‘Côte de’ wherever.

If cities, towns and villages, with the great and the good in God’s Own Country, are endeavouring on our behalf to gain more power, even to the extent of a whole Yorkshire devolved region, then we should recognise everything about Yorkshire as it is, and as we want it; not by some silly pandering upon granting us the Grand Départ in 2014 – albeit one of the most befittingly deserved decisions in international sport.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

GIVEN The Yorkshire Post’s repeated warnings about the fragile state of the rural and coastal economies, should not Welcome to Yorkshire be paying greater regard to this when it relaunches?

For too long, I’ve struggled to work out the benefits that bike races bring to towns like mine. WTY’s agenda needs to become far more diverse.