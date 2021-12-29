Police can solve Downing Street party offences by issuing fixed penalty notices to those present – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis continues to be called into question.

STILL this nonsense about Downing Street parties keeps making the headlines, some saying these people shouldn’t be above the law and others saying a major investigation is warranted.

Now the poorly-led Metropolitian Police has referred themselves to the independent watchdog for failing to do anything about it.

Of course the people at the alleged parties are not above the law and so should be treated like any other person in the country. So it’s quite simple to resolve. As for anyone else who is believed to have committed Covid-related offences, they should all be issued with fixed penalty notices.

Then they either admit it was a party and pay the fine like everyone else or they elect to attend court and argue the toss as to whether it was a party or a business meeting. Nobody can say this way that they were treated differently.

From: Otto Inglis, Crossgates, Fife.

THE Office of National Statistics estimates that 95 per cent of the adult population of Scotland and England would have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in mid-November.

Put another way, at that time at least 95 per cent of the population had had the disease, or been vaccinated against it, or both. The percentage with antibodies can only have gone up since then.

According to all medical reports, the symptoms of the now-dominant Omicron variant are mild and more typical of the common cold. Also, there are now a number of anti-viral and other medications for Covid-19.

Why then are government ministers and their medical advisers behaving as if we are still dealing with a virally naive population facing a virus with a significant infection fatality rate for which there is no effective treatment?

From: Ralph Lennard, Plantation Gardens, Leeds.

I KEEP hearing that the Government is continually keeping energy prices under review. Yes, we live in a world commodity market that we have little control over. However, now that we have left the EU, we control our own rates of VAT. Therefore we can reduce the five per cent rate down to zero.

From: Sam Willmott, Bingley.

YOU are right (The Yorkshire Post, December 28) to highlight the uncertainty over the reopening of schools, but why has the Government learned no lessons from last January’s fiasco?