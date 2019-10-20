Police team and Yorkshire Post readers have restored our faith in human nature: Letters

From: John and Pat Thompson, Doncaster.

PAT and I want thank you to everyone that have been so kind to us and helped to raise £15,000 after we were targeted by fraudsters (The Yorkshire Post, October 12).

Great grandfather John Thompson is a former police officer.

We would like say a big thank you to Andy Foster, Fraud Investigator for South Yorkshire Police, and Gael Stigant, from the force’s media team, for their support and assistance.

Without these two, no one beyond our family and circle of friends would have know about our scam and how it affected us.

We must say we never realised there were so many good people around.

They have restored our faith in human nature.

To all your readers who contributed to the fundraising that The Yorkshire Post set up for us, whose names we do not know and some we know, James Martin (TV chef), Nigella Lawson (TV cook), Arron Banks (entrepreneur), thank you.

To all the people who have heard my story, I hope they remember what happened to me. If they have a similar experience, put the phone down and call your bank for advice.

A final thank you and God bless.