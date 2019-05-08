Policies to blame for voters deserting Labour and Conservatives - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

ALTHOUGH the Conservatives and Labour are blaming their misfortunes on Brexit and their apathy in resolving it, maybe it hasn’t occurred to them that the main reason they have lost seats is that the voting public has become fed up with their policies.

Under the Conservatives our NHS is suffering with staff overworked and disillusioned; crime and the lack of police on our streets is at an all-time high, creating a free-for-all for criminals; local councils are failing to maintain essential services thanks to continuing crippling Government cuts; our transport system is woefully inadequate while Chris Grayling happily squanders taxpayers’ money on foolhardy schemes.

To top it all, we have the House of Lords crammed full of decrepit gravy-train followers who have no concept of reality, but are happy to collect the daily £300 expenses that we pay them.

Quite frankly, our current government is not fit for purpose!

Labour themselves suffered great losses too which is hardly surprising considering they, as a party, are an utter shambles with infighting and racism to the fore.

Added to that, who on earth knows what they stand for any more? As a previous Labour supporter, I hardly recognise the party with its extreme left views and uncharismatic leader – even Tony Blair’s New Labour had direction, even if it was misguided.

No, I think the electorate are sick and tired of the same old career politicians and political parties always putting themselves above all else and neglecting the very people who put them there. We now need a new style of government that serves its people and not those financial institutions that aim to make huge profits at our expense, aided and abetted by well-heeled MPs and Ministers who have no concept of the hardship their inept policies create for those of us at grassroots level.

From: M W Nicholson, Barwick-in-Elmet.

At the next general election, hundreds of thousands of us are going to have to vote Tory. This is not because we want to, but to keep Labour out.

What a terrible state of affairs when you distrust the party we have to vote for, just because the alternative is even worse. When is this country going to get a decent, honest political party?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

DOMINIC Raab quit as Brexit Secretary because he was not up to the job. Will he do likewise as PM if he can’t get his own way?