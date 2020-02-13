Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s backing for HS2 will only benefit some - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

CONFIRMATION that Boris Johnson has given the go-ahead for HS2 is extremely bad news for the country. However not so for those Tory financiers who are already dipping their spoons into this highly lucrative gravy boat and who wish to see the project go ahead purely for financial reasons, and without a care for the damage or viability of it.

Unfortunately Boris is following Donald Trump’s ‘redneck’ attitude of forging ahead regardless of logic and common sense – the two qualities that Trump lacks – in order to make a statement and a name for himself, although I am surprised at Lord Adonis jumping on the bandwagon, having been fairly sensible as Transport Secretary during the Brown years.

What I cannot understand is that although HS2 sounds good on paper, in reality it will not benefit the vast majority of us, especially in the North. Apart from the monumental damage it will do to our countryside as it cuts its way through ancient woodlands and beautiful natural habitats as it heads to Birmingham, it will not have the benefit of connectivity which has already been pointed out.

Why? Because the original sensible route has been changed over the last decade by various ill-informed Ministers. Again why?