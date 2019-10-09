Prince Harry is playing into the hands of the tabloids with his legal action - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

Whilst I can well understand why Prince Harry wants to sue the Mirror and The Sun newspapers for their allegedly intrusive behaviour I am afraid he is merely playing into their hands.

Whatever monetary penalty they are potentially made to pay will be a drop in the ocean of their finances and he will probably give whatever he gains to charity.

In the meantime the papers will probably gain readers who will now want to know of any other titbits of scandal that may be forthcoming.

I am afraid the sole result will be for the barristers concerned to make an awful lot of money out of the two concerned parties.

What about the Daily Mail who steadfastly refuse the refer to the Duchess by her correct title, the Duchess of Sussex, but insist on using her previous name?

I hasten to add that I do not take the Mail but read it online occasionally.

From: Jenny Eaves, Balby, Doncaster.

Like many others, I will be watching Prince Harry’s legal action against a number of tabloid newspapers with interest. It speaks volumes that it is seen as a brave move, even when you are a member of the Royal family.