Quick trade deal with EU after Brexit will not happen despite Boris Johnson’s bluster – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Van der Gucht, Clayton Hall Road, Cross Hills.

THE PM has triumphed. Big time. We are leaving. Boris Johnson, like Winston Churchill, has won the first phase of Brexit. He has won the battle, he has not won the war.

This is phase two of Brexit, negotiating the most favourable, comprehensive trading agreement with the EU, while allowing us to have our cake and eat it, arranging trade deals with other countries.

Unfortunately, the two are not mutually compatible. Is Boris going to keep us aligned with the EU, or not?

This will be a major stumbling block in securing a speedy agreement, and the end of 2020 looks a big ask.

He has a large enough majority to see off the ERG, something Theresa May fatally failed to achieve.

Nigel Farage trumpeted about trading under WTO rules, but his chum, Donald Trump, is blocking new appointments to the WTO court, which has hamstrung the organisation.

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

I HAVE been involved in many elections since 1973, the recent was the toughest. Assuming the Fixed Term Parliament Act remains in place, then, at 77-years-old, the December General Election could be my last and the last for many elderly electors. If fixed term governments are not repealed, the UK will suffer the hardship of a December election every five years. The new government should ensure the UK does not have another winter general election, and it should simultaneously reset the constituency boundaries so each of the new 600 constituencies average closely the same number of electors. This would restore the fairness removed by the Blair Labour government.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

ALL this blaming this that and the other regarding the destructive loss by the Labour Party. The answer for the devastating result is not Jeremy Corbyn or his policies – it was Brexit. Whatever excuses they come up with, ex-Labour MP John Mann hits the nail squarely on the head when he says “the Labour Party was created to empower the working class. The workers were empowered with a referendum. The Labour Party ignored them. They used their power. That’s it”. It’s a pity that Hilary Benn and others weren’t also dispatched to the ‘wheelie bin’ for doing their best to thwart we Leave voters. Benn as leader? You’re having a laugh!