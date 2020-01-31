Rail links to Leeds Bradford and Doncaster Sheffield Airports are priority – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ron Firth, Campsall.

IT is understandable that Andy Clarke, as the present chairman of Leeds Bradford International Airport, should talk up the significant and well-overdue improvements to terminal buildings and passenger facilities there (The Yorkshire Post, January 24).

A graphic illustration of the new terminal proposed for Leeds Bradford Airport.

How Leeds Bradford Airport expansion will benefit Yorkshire and Northern Powerhouse – Andy Clarke

However, he acknowledges that LBA is the 15th largest airport in the country and behind Manchester, Newcastle and Liverpool in the North.

With its accessibility and metereological constraints, there is little room for further significant increases in passenger numbers and flight destinations on that site to provide for increased demand for air transport in Yorkshire.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport, on the other hand, is growing rapidly in both freight and passenger flights. It has one of the longest runways in the country, with ample room to add a second one. The area around the airport is attracting a good number of sizeable business units not only because of the airport development, but also the position of the airport being closely linked to the motorways and East Coast Main Line.

The plan to build a connecting spur from ECML to the airport will greatly increase this accessibility.

It is imperative, therefore, that this spur from the ECML is prioritised in rail developments for the North and building started with a minimum of delay.

The fastest journeys from King’s Cross to Doncaster at present are approximately one hour 40 minutes and to Leeds approximately two hours 10 minutes. The introduction of the Azuma trains and improved signalling on the ECML will reduce these times further. Do we need HS2 with its adverse impact on green belt and housing land?

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

I READ with interest the leading articles (The Yorkshire Post, January 23 and 24) regarding HS2 project failings.

Lord Adonis will be backing the implementation of HS2 as he was the instigator under Gordon Brown’s administration.

Who prepared the cost of the project, and was it deliberately “under costed” to allow this project to go forward? Were the costs prepared by civil servants, in the Department for Transport, or external transport consultants? Who is accountable? Has too much preparatory work been done in London and Birmingham to make it difficult to pull the plug?

Would the funding be better spent on upgrading the railway route between London and Sheffield, where there is scope for more rails to carry extra capacity? Could surplus funds be used to upgrade between Hull-Leeds-Manchester line to boost the Northern Powerhouse economy?

I would like the ex-transport champion, Lord Adonis, to answer these questions in a further interview in The Yorkshire Post.

From: Ruthven Urquhart, High Hunsley, Cottingham.

JUST how well qualified are those who are employed to estimate the cost of major national projects? The expected bill for HS2 has been raised from £56bn to £106bn!

Furthermore, ask anyone who lives in, or knows of, Edinburgh how they have suffered from the hopelessly inexact estimate for their new Scottish Parliament and the unwanted introduction of trams to the centre of this beautiful city – both hugely over budget!