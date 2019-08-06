Remainers don't understand Brexit vote was for our children's futures: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

In response to Baroness Altmann’s column (The Yorkshire Post, August 3) claiming a no-deal Brexit would be a betrayal of democracy, Remainers seem to claim evidence of Leavers’ rationale being something they may use to argue their cause.

The European Parliament building in Strasbourg.

But for most Leavers, it was simply seeking to get shot of direct involvement with that defiant behemoth, which also discounted any idea of with or without a deal. All that was sought, was for the UK to end its formal membership relation with that, to be kind, and using its own descriptor - ‘project’.

For many, Brexit was never about our today, but always about our kids’ tomorrows. As their guardians, we decide their future. We do it all the time; every day, every minute – always for them. And this was one occasion that included shielding them from all sorts of selfish, short term interest, promulgated by Leavers and Remainers thinking only of their today.

For those now able to vote, then it’s our responsibility to provide the complete story; the full 40-plus years history, especially demonstrating any influences and choices we had, if indeed, we had any.

All efforts by Remainers to stop a No-Deal must be really gratifying to the EU. The more such pressure is brought to bear on this government, the more the EU will listen in, then dig in. Why should they not?

And the more they dig in, the greater the chance will be of leaving without a deal – that is, if this government is intent on leaving, as it should, whether on Halloween or even later. Remainers’ demands to take No-Deal off the table are shooting themselves in the foot. But, of course, this movement is intended to overturn the nation’s democratic decision to leave, isn’t it? It’s not to, in any way actually Leave!

So to pretend that a No-Deal will damage and betray democracy is not only disingenuous, but it also denies that democracy has already been lost through parliamentarians’ attitudes and behaviour – from both Houses.