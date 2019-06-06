Rory Stewart must explain how leadership pledges will be funded – Yorkshire Post letters

Wotld Rory Stewart, the International Development Secretary, make a good Prime Minister?
From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I WAS was quite impressed by Tory leadership contender Rory Stewart’s comment piece (The Yorkshire Post, June 3).

It is clear that he knows  what is needed – and the  fact that we will need to address  all the problems he commented  on.

However the real question is how to fund them all.

To put them all into practice would take an awful lot of  money, so where is it to come from?

He could raise taxes across the board, but that would not be a popular move. The idea of a reduction in foreign aid would, in my opinion, be a good idea but it would not produce all the funds needed.

Sadly we have far too  many residents who think it is better to be the recipient of  the many benefits now  available than to even try to get a job.

As a former solicitor’s clerk dealing with criminal clientele, I know that to be true.

One of the key things that need to be addressed is the woeful shortage of police officers patrolling our streets, and which has led to a massive increase in violent crime.

However, before Mr Stewart can implement his ideas, he  has to get himself elected to  the top job.

Good luck, Rory.