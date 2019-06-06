Rory Stewart must explain how leadership pledges will be funded – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I WAS was quite impressed by Tory leadership contender Rory Stewart’s comment piece (The Yorkshire Post, June 3).

It is clear that he knows what is needed – and the fact that we will need to address all the problems he commented on.

{https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/opinion/columnists/why-100-million-new-trees-will-be-planted-if-i-become-pm-rory-stewart-1-9799670: Why 100 million new trees will be planted if I become PM – Rory Stewart|Read here}

However the real question is how to fund them all.

To put them all into practice would take an awful lot of money, so where is it to come from?

He could raise taxes across the board, but that would not be a popular move. The idea of a reduction in foreign aid would, in my opinion, be a good idea but it would not produce all the funds needed.

Sadly we have far too many residents who think it is better to be the recipient of the many benefits now available than to even try to get a job.

As a former solicitor’s clerk dealing with criminal clientele, I know that to be true.

One of the key things that need to be addressed is the woeful shortage of police officers patrolling our streets, and which has led to a massive increase in violent crime.

However, before Mr Stewart can implement his ideas, he has to get himself elected to the top job.

Good luck, Rory.