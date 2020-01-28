Royals have tried to modernise and there’s no substitute for the monarchy - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Molly Preston, Austwick.

Michael McGowan (The Yorkshire Post, January 14) considers the monarchy to be outdated, maybe, but when you think about it, what would you put in its place?

There has been much talk about the Royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from royal duties. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Certainly none of the present government. The majority have proved themselves to be self serving rather than considering the opinion of their constituents, in recent times.

I believe the Royal Family have tried to modernise themselves but there is still a long way to go. I think the average person thinks they are costing the country too much.