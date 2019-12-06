Sack NHS trusts if we’re serious about patient reform after election – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Raymond Knight, Broadway, Newport, Shropshire.

ALL the main political parties have stated in their election documentation that they would spend a large amount more on the NHS to solve the problems that exist. Totally the wrong thing to do.

If you are a car owner and your car is losing oil badly, you do not just keep putting more oil in you find out why it is losing oil. The NHS needs treating the same way, someone needs to ask this question: What is going wrong?

The answer there is quite simple. Prior to the changes brought in by Tony Blair’s Labour government in the mid-1990s, the NHS worked for the patient. It was not perfect, but it worked.

Hospitals were run by a small management committee which contained health specialists, now they are run by appointed Trust Boards who could not run a booze up in a brewery, let alone a organisation such as a hospital.

Then you have four managers for every health person involved with patient care – all of whom are claiming excessive salaries which could be spent on patients.

What is wanted is a Government Health Minister willing to remove all NHS Trust Boards, remove 99 per cent of all NHS managers, most of who do not even hold a first aid qualification, and put all that money back into each hospital.

They should appoint a specialist small health team to run each hospital just as any business owner would do. The NHS does not need more money, just the money it receives at present channelled to where it is most needed.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

MUCH has been made by Labour on finding that there has been preliminary trade talks with the US and – on the table – has been the issue of prolonging the patents on drugs we buy from there. This is normal practice in trade talks and by no measure means that a Conservative government would sell the NHS to the US.

The NHS is a precious UK institution and no gvernment in its right mind would ever consider it being for sale. Mr Corbyn, back off this topic and make your mind up what you want to do about the EU.

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, Holgate, York.

THE NHS is the best part of England, and has the most talented, dedicated, caring, patient, skilled and understanding workforce in the UK. Sadly, very rarely do our health workers ever get the limelight and appreciation that they all mostly deserve.

Time and again we see actors and ‘celebrities’ rewarded.

I am 73, and am very grateful that I have only very rarely needed our superb NHS, but whenever I have, the care and attention I get is wonderful. We must all make sure that the politicians are never allowed to play silly games with our National Health Service.

From: Brian Johnston, Rigton Drive, Burmantofts, Leeds.

NEVER before has a major party gone into a General Election such as Labour. First, under official investigation of racism by the EHRC, now with the Chief Rabbi saying ‘the best soul of the nation is at stake’ – and the three service chiefs declaring Jeremy Corbyn ‘a threat to national security’.

This election is said to be about Brexit, but it is now more about Jeremy Corbyn. His radical Marxist agenda goes beyond any left-wing government in Europe. Challenged in front of the cameras by Andrew Neil, amongst others, Corbyn’s vision is chilling, to say the very least.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

AT 80 years of age, it is always interesting to listen to the views of young people. I have just overheard two 20-year-old intelligent men discussing politics over a pint in my local. We have all been young, naive, ambitious, knowing the answer to all problems. But listening to these two gave me serious thought for concern. All they could talk about was how life will be a dream under Labour. I wish them luck – it would be a nightmare!