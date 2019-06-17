Sacrifices made for future generation in defeating Nazis, activists and bullies - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter O’Hara, managing director, O’Hara & Co, Huddersfield Road, Birstall, Batley.

I READ TUC campaigner Gareth Lewis’s article regarding the rights of young workers. I would inform him that I am now 76 years of age, I started work at 15 and have been my, as you call it, boss for some 30 years.

As far as I am aware, I have never bullied anybody, I have treated my staff with dignity, assisted them within the working environment and also from time to time on their personal issues.

I can, however, recall in my youth working for nationalised industries when some of the things you mention still may have been going on.

I can certainly tell you that the vast majority of entrepreneurs work long hours, taking risks which may ultimately lose them their livelihoods or homes if things go wrong.

Nevertheless, being open-minded, I look forward to seeing the results of your findings from your group of activists, pointing out that I am of an age when I can remember the sacrifices made for a future generation when we defeated the Nazis, activists and bullies.