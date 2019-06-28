Sajid Javid example makes the case for state education in Tory leadership – Yorkshire Post letters

From: ME Wright,Harrogate.

THOUGH out of the Machiavellian race for next PM, Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s record is certainly impressive.

Sajod Javid’s message on aspiration should be heeded – The Yorkshire Post says

Son of an immigrant bus driver; comprehensive school; Exeter University; managing director of Deutsche Bank (The Yorkshire Post, June 25).

In the same issue, we learn yet again, that the academic and social apartheid of private education continues to ensure overwhelmingly disproportional dominance in politics and other ‘top jobs’.

Regretably, Sajid Javid chose to boost this with his own children but, unlike most MPs, he is honest enough to admit it online.

Is the state system ever likely to offer the very best in education for the remaining 90-odd per cent of our children?

Would it be in the interests of our legislators and their families to ensure that it did?

From: Michael Meadowcroft, Former Liberal MP for Leeds West.

LIZ Truss is the latest Conservative Minister to state that Conservative MPs will not “seek to bring a Tory government down” for fear of letting in Jeremy Corbyn (The Yorshire Post, June 24).

It is very revealing that the Conservative Party is already demonstrating well in advance its lack of any confidence in its arguments and programme at the next election being able to convince the voters to vote Conservative. They may well be right.

From: A Barlow, Hyde Park, Doncaster.

REGARDING the red-dress protesters debacle at the Mansion House, all these new “penalties” and carbon taxes are schemes dreamt up by those in power in order to screw even more money out of the already over-taxed general public.

We need to be forward- thinking like China and America regarding our economy. We desperately need a Donald Trump at the helm over here in the UK. Then we can start moving forward instead of continually sliding backwards, as the rest of the developing world overtakes us

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

THE future dystopian Brexitanian state of England and Wales frightens me, once Scotland separates as it certainly will in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Leavers, be careful what you wish for.

The fact is that a couple of million voters have changed since June 2016 and everyone 16 or over should have the chance to think again. That is both the mature and the democratic approach. But clearly not the Tory approach.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

IT is a slow learning process for many MPs, such as my local duo Barry Sheerman and Thelma Walker. They seem to understand neither the power of the EU nor the power of the UK in negotiations. Walking away from the EU without a withdrawal agreement or a trade deal was always a possibility.

However much Remain MPs regret the referendum, they cannot undo it. They may remain convinced that being absorbed into the EU empire is the way to go, they may hate the idea of UK independence, but failing to implement a democratic decision leads to civil disaster.

From: John Pascall, Leeds.

IF we had another EU referendum, what would happen if the result was the same as the first vote? Everybody seems to assume the opposite would happen. If the outcome was the same, would MPs then wholeheartedly support the people?

From: Ian Oglesby, High Catton Road, Stamford Bridge, York.

A CLEAN break from the EU is essential to protect our bonds with Northern Ireland to minimise the punishment promised by Jean-Claude Juncker, and to avoid spending the rest of our lives countering dirty tricks from Brussels to make us rejoin the corrupt EU.

Closing gap with South

From: Simon Burdis, Milnthorpe, Cumbria.

IT is clearer than ever that the improvements in education, health, social care, public transport, basic infrastructure and reducing the economic North-South gap will only happen when they are funded on the macro-regional basis and we have a devolved regional parliament and government for the entire north of England.

Public transport will magically improve when our regional MPs have to regularly convene at Carlisle, Newcastle, Lancaster, Ripon and York and they discover how poor the rail network is across the Pennines. High speed rail is not needed and will not address our needs.

From: W Stevenson, Anlaby, Hull.

THE Northern Powerhouse should remember it was once Northumbria where the wealth was created. Cloth spun from the sheep in the Dales. Steel from the coal deep in the earth, where thousands of men died. All these things, cloth, engines, trains, ships, cutlery were the best in the world, and empire building began.

There were the fishermen too, fearless men who went far and wide to where the fish were plentiful.

However that came to an end when the powers that be joined what was called the “Common Market” which forbade the fishermen as to what and where they could fish.

Wrong king

From: Frank Lockwood, Westerley Lane, Shelley, Huddersfield.

WITH reference to the article on the Garter Knights Parade (The Yorkshire Post, June 18), King Edward III established the Order of the Garter in 1348, not King Henry III.