Save £39bn on no-deal Brexit and invest money in Northern Powerhouse please – Yorkshire Post letters

From: A J A Smith, Cowling.

IS Project Fear on its last legs? Back in April, Sir Mark Sedwill KCMG, the chief mandarin and one of the architects of Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement, was in full flow setting out a doomsday analysis to Ministers of how the country would be negatively affected by a no-deal Brexit.

How extraordinary therefore that after Mrs May stands down, the Brexit Party has a stunning win at the European elections and with the prospect of a Brexiteer occupying Number 10 that Sir Mark, speaking at an event organised by the Institute for Government, told those gathered that the Government was ready for a no-deal Brexit.

He said: “We have got the Government in pretty good shape and public services in pretty good shape for it. We did a lot of preparation for no-deal in the run-up to the March/April deadline and of course we continue to try and keep those programmes in the best possible shape.”

So there we have it and it’s official – there will be no ‘falling off a cliff edge’ or ‘crashing out of the EU’ in the event of a no-deal Brexit – it will be a ‘managed no-deal Brexit’.

As for the £39bn we will save from a no-deal Brexit, just a fraction of that amount would go a long way to kick-start the Northern Powerhouse initiative and start to address the North-South economic divide. Better off out!

From: Dorothy Cawood, Garforth, Leeds.

JEREMY Hunt is not fit to be a Prime Minister. based on his dealings with nurses and doctors, he hasn’t got a clue.

From: Robert Reynolds, Cleckheaton, Huddersfield.

YET again our rusty, useless, past its sell-by date unwritten British Constitution is being abused. A small percentage of UK citizens are preparing to choose who will be our next Prime Minister.

One of the candidates is in hiding because he is known to be incompetent, lazy and gaffe-prone – and he’s the favourite!

I find it shockingly ironic that the Brexiteers are engaging in forcing a new leader upon us, when their core rage against the EU was that it is an undemocratic institution.

From: Robert Holman, Marsden Court, Farsley.

I WONDER if our politicians think they are sport stars – they keep moving the Brexit goal posts. First it was March, then June, and now, so far, it is October. Wish someone would blow the whistle and get the game under way and finished.