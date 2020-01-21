Scarborough councillor was right to call people who feed seagulls stupid - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

I don't think Scarborough councillor Tony Randerson put it too bluntly when he described people who feed seagulls as “stupid” (The Yorkshire Post, January 17).

Otherwise reasonable people who indulge in this thoughtless activity need to be made to sit up and take notice.

Gulls can look after themselves very well. I’m sure I am not alone in having had picnics ruined by these aggressive creatures that have learned that human beings are a soft touch. As well as warnings on takeaway boxes I would like to see notices asking visitors not to feed the gulls.

My neck of the woods is infested with magpies, wood pigeons and grey squirrels yet I know people who encourage them. I would welcome a cull of all three. I know that wouldn’t go down well with mawkish Brits who sometimes appear to care more about animals than people.