Scarborough town centre deserves better than ‘big wheels and expensive gadgets’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

The state of Scarborough town centre always prompts much debate and discussion.

THE residents of Scarborough deserve an explanation as to why the seats have been removed from the town centre, reducing their capacity by half, with replacements that are being used to dispose of cigarette ends and rubbish in between the open slats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planters that are strewn the length of the main street do nothing to compensate for the loss of buildings and shops that have either been pulled down or closed down.

The state of Scarborough town centre always prompts much debate and discussion.

Fancy, expensive gadgets and big wheels are not the answer to the problems of a town like Scarborough – once known as the Queen of Watering Places – and its coastline.

If the powers that be are looking for ways of rejuvenating the town, reinstating the toilets and much-needed Post Office would be a good place to start.

Over the years, Scarborough has been stripped of its long-established facilities and amenities from which it has never recovered.

Scarborough first began to lose its status as a first-class resort the day the Pavilion Hotel was replaced with a building that resembles Colditz.

The state of Scarborough town centre always prompts much debate and discussion.