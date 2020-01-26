Scrap the House of Lords instead of moving it to York - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

At first I was pleased to learn that the House of Lords might well be moving to York. Yet to say the Lords is part of the nation’s democratic process is somewhat misleading.

Its members have not got there through election but appointment. Indeed the likes of Zac Goldsmith had just lost at the ballot box. So instead of moving out of London, perhaps we should just not have the Lords at all.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

Can one find any piece of useful legislation coming out of the Lords over the past half-century? What part of our democracy would we lose if we simply closed the place down? It is a useless relic from a bygone age and has long passed its sell-by date.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

Hopefully the Lords is moved out of London (The Yorkshire Post, January 20). As far as Newcastle would be my preference.

They would then appreciate the difficulties with travel in the North and be less able to sign in for their £300 daily fee, signing out simultaneously. Go for it, Boris.

From: John Urquhart, Newcastle upon Tyne.

House of Lords move to York? Good idea. It would be eight miles from the largest physical store of scientific knowledge in the world: the British Lending Library at Boston Spa.