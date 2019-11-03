Sell sweets in paper rather than plastic to help save planet as every little helps – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Speight, Bradford Road, Tingley.

WHEN we purchase sweets for our grandchildren, I buy them loose and put them in a paper bag.

A reader laments the sale of sweets in plastic - do you agree?

Hypocrisy of Greta Thunberg and those profligate Millennials who blame ‘baby boomers’ for climate change – Yorkshire Post Letters

But go into any shop and you will see popular brand sweets in single use plastic packets.

As a child, almost all sweets we bought were weighed into a paper bag.

It’s simply rubbish that we allow so much litter to blight our rural areas – Sarah Todd

Of course, this is good for manufacturers and retailers but is it good for us?

I have had folk mock me as I am very pro recycling, yet recycling is far more than recycling a paper bag.

When our children no longer required our son’s pram, we gave it to a couple who could never have had the money to purchase the Silver Cross coach pram.

Because we replace things does not mean that someone else cannot make good use of the items you no longer want or need.

I was brought up in the 1950s to recycle, we threw very little away, but we had very little then. I would go with my dad scrap hunting to make a bit of extra money.

We made money from what others threw away.

I believe we do not have to make massive changes to make a difference. If we all do a little, then the positive impact on climate change would be massive.