Settle to Carlisle line has potential to be major rail route for North – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Brian Johnston, Rigton Drive, Burmantofts, Leeds.

THIS month has been the 30th anniversary of the reprieve for the iconic Settle and Carlisle (S&CR) line, which is part of the 113-mile Leeds-Carlisle route.

The Yorkshire Post says: Thank you Michael Portillo for saving Settle to Carlisle line

It is now more popular than ever but still grossly underused as a major inter-city artery.

Passenger numbers have grown with the eight trains per day to Carlisle, but it remains a stopping service, a provider of leisure travel over this scenic route, when what is really needed is a fast through service to Glasgow without the present messy change of trains at Carlisle.

At present, travelling Leeds-Glasgow, with a change at Carlisle, is roughly 245 minutes, but with faster inter-city stock, 210 minutes is possible.

Future potential is starting journey times at Sheffield or Nottingham, even Hull, straight to the Settle and Carlisle line, without a change at Leeds or Carlisle for Glasgow.

Leeds City Station, the third-busiest outside London, deserves better – and a quality stopping service over the Settle and Carlisle line, for tourists, combined with a superior fast inter-city to Glasgow, over ‘the roof of England’, would help this majestic route to fulfil its potential.