Shame drug users by using the same tactics whuch help police confront drink driving on our roads – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robert Mansfield, Old Lane, Bramhope, Leeds.

IT was sad to read the article by David Behrens (The Yorkshire Post, October 12) about the spread of drugs.

The authorities have been trying to tackle the problem by aiming at the supply of drugs for decades. Yet the problem gets worse. Surely it will only be solved when there is less demand?

The supply problems will always be there if there is a ready lucrative market.

It is at last becoming clear that the market is fuelled by people with money, not by the poor down-and- outs.

The message that taking drugs is risky does not seem to work.

I would suggest that it should be tackled in the same way as drink driving.

A national campaign aimed at showing users the effect that their purchases have on others, similar to the drink driving adverts showing the effect of car crashes had on crash victims.

The campaign used to shame drink drivers was highly successful.

If people are shamed into stopping buying drugs, the whole chain of problems will go away and all our lives and communities will be safer.