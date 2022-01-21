Should OAPS stay warm in bed and set our heating to come on at 9am as cost of living crisis ignored? – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robert Holland, Skipton Road, Cononley, Keighley.

By YP Letters
Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:17 am
Pensioners accuse Boris Johnson of downplaying the fuel poverty crisis.

MANY of your readers are pensioners like myself. For us  the shocking, boozy parties  are part of “the Whitehall bubble”.

‘Time for GP surgeries to answer the phone instead of letting them ring off the hook’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They do not directly affect our daily lives. The price of fuel does. We must keep warm, but can we afford to? Prices have already rocketed .

Pensioners accuse Boris Johnson of downplaying the fuel poverty crisis.

The Resolution Foundation says the likely new price cap in April of £2,000 per annum will make 6.3 million households, or one in four of us, in the position of “fuel poverty” – i.e. our energy bills will be more than one tenth of our total spend.

Some 38 per cent of pensioner households will fall into this situation, which will be more common in Yorkshire, where incomes and temperatures are usually lower, than in the  South.

This problem has been understood for months. Labour proposed a “windfall tax” on fuel companies’ profits. This would fund help to every household and extra for the poorest. The Government turned this  down, but came up with no alternative.

Will local Tory MPs and maybe candidates for party leader address this issue? Should retired people stay warm in bed and set our heating to come on at 9am?

Pensioners accuse Boris Johnson of downplaying the fuel poverty crisis.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

YorkshireYorkshire Post