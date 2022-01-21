Should OAPS stay warm in bed and set our heating to come on at 9am as cost of living crisis ignored? – Yorkshire Post Letters

Pensioners accuse Boris Johnson of downplaying the fuel poverty crisis.

MANY of your readers are pensioners like myself. For us the shocking, boozy parties are part of “the Whitehall bubble”.

They do not directly affect our daily lives. The price of fuel does. We must keep warm, but can we afford to? Prices have already rocketed .

The Resolution Foundation says the likely new price cap in April of £2,000 per annum will make 6.3 million households, or one in four of us, in the position of “fuel poverty” – i.e. our energy bills will be more than one tenth of our total spend.

Some 38 per cent of pensioner households will fall into this situation, which will be more common in Yorkshire, where incomes and temperatures are usually lower, than in the South.

This problem has been understood for months. Labour proposed a “windfall tax” on fuel companies’ profits. This would fund help to every household and extra for the poorest. The Government turned this down, but came up with no alternative.

Will local Tory MPs and maybe candidates for party leader address this issue? Should retired people stay warm in bed and set our heating to come on at 9am?

