Sir Keir Starmer ‘corruption’ charge over sleaze scandal ex-minister Owen Paterson is false – Yorkshire Post Letters

Sir Keir Starmer's leadership is still being called into question - despite Labour edging level with the Tories in the opinion polls.

SIR Keir Starmer is not justified in suggesting that former Minister Owen Paterson was guilty of corruption.

Hundreds, if not thousands of people, have cause to be grateful to Owen Paterson for alerting Food Standards Agency officials to dangerous antibiotics in some milk supplies and nitrites in bacon.

It does not appear that his actions were wrong in themselves, let alone corrupt, even though it seems that he should have studied Parliamentary guidance more carefully.

Former Cabinet minister Owen Paterson triggered Parliament's latest sleaze scandal.

There is more than one opinion about HS2. My own sympathies have always been with those whose homes, lifestyles and environment were threatened by it.

However, Sir Keir is quite wrong to assert that Boris Johnson “never intended” to build a line to Yorkshire and he should know that.

Far from it. This was just another example of Boris’s wild wishful thinking that has carried him through so many situations, but has now come face to face with reality as a result of a Covid pandemic which has put many plans that might otherwise have been afforded beyond our reach.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

DURING the past few weeks, Westminster politicians have given us more countless examples of the reasons why we definitely need important changes to our ‘two party’ political system and why change should be now vitally important.

We have a leaderless, directionless Tory government totally incapable of delivering on any promise it makes, but we also have a toothless Labour Party opposition unable to hold anybody to account.

This country of ours has so much potential that it is why immigrants are risking death to arrive here, yet the politics of our great country needs radical reform to achieve that potential.

Too many people are struggling to see their GP, hospital waiting lists are too long and healthcare overall is also in need of real reform.

Our country is also in the grip of a self-inflicted energy crisis that will certainly increase domestic bills hugely.

The sad thing is by changing from Tory to Labour, and vice-versa, means nothing ever changes. Having given Labour a ‘bloody’ nose in 2019 we should now concentrate on giving the Tories exactly the same and at the same time vote for someone that is really concerned about us. But who?