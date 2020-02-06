Social care funding still favours Tory shires over neglected North – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robert Holland, Skipton Road, Cononley, Keighley.

YOUR recent article on the formula for Government grants to assist social care gave details of the Yorkshire situation.

How should social care be funded?

There may be reasons – for example, high numbers of elderly residents – why North and East Yorkshire, plus York city, should gain funds.

Beveridge legacy is being betrayed by social care neglect of vulnerable adults – The Yorkshire Post says

We don’t know.

But all cities here lose grants and the Yorkshire region as a whole is likely to lose approximately £57m, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

How new technology can transform social care treatment and staff workload - Professor Martin Green

The Minister who accuses Labour of “scaremongering” is misleading. The analysis was published by the LGA, which has a Tory majority.

Who will be the councils benefitting from highest gains nationally? Hampshire, Surrey, Hertfordshire, West Sussex, and Essex. Uxbridge, the seat of Boris Johnson, also gains.

A formula which benefits most those constituencies where senior Minsters like Michael Gove, Dominic Raab and Priti Patel are MPs and there is far more prosperity than in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire’s NHS will be made less efficient; inadequate social care means avoidable admissions and delays in discharges. Did anyone vote for this?