Social care reforms are now hitting the most vulnerable – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jenny Dent, Harrogate.

I WAS dismayed to read again that the social care crisis has not changed. Given how much is paid in taxation, I’m at a loss to understand where taxes are being spent.

How should socialc are be funded in the future?

Our social care crisis deserves as much attention as Brexit and here’s why: Mike Padgham

It seems that, aside of emergency funding, we got zero pounds again.

I write not just about me, thousands of others who desperately need assistance to just exist, let alone live.

Human rights and dignity of elderly to define decade – The Yorkshire Post says

Recipients of social care are paying more and more yearly. I don’t expect not to pay, but anyone who has a motability car will be hard pressed to find cash to put petrol in it.

We talk a lot about isolation and loneliness. This is increasing rapidly because there’s little left in the pot to get out of the house.

Government keeps talking about putting more into social care.

Where is it? I only ever read and hear about cuts.

At the other end of the scale, child disability and special needs. As the grandparent of two children with special needs, their pot is pretty arid too. Between school and home, pressure is high.

Every day feels like a battle. Long through the night too.

As a country we are shelling out billions on trains and other projects, not on people. Vulnerable people.