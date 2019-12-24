Spare a thought for carers as they work through Christmas - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mike Padgham, Chair, Independent Care Group, Priory Street, York.

WHILE we all enjoy a well-earned break over Christmas and New Year, I ask you to spare a thought for a group of people often overlooked at this time of year.

The unheralded work of carers will continue over the festive period.

Social care staff are working all over the community to ensure people get the care and support they need.

Unpaid carers too will be ensuring other vulnerable people get care over the festive period.

Care doesn’t stop for Christmas and the work they all do is invaluable and worthy of our praise.

So while we remember the emergency services, doctors and nurses who will be giving up their holiday to keep us safe and well, please also spare a thought for the carers too.

And please, if you have older or vulnerable people living near you, do try to call in on them if you can during the holidays to see if they are okay.

For some, it might be the only contact they get over what can be a very lonely time of the year for some.

Thank you and a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all!