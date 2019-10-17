Stamp of disapproval as Government and Barclays undermine our Post Offices – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ian and Anne Booth, New Hartley, Northumberland.

RE Greg Wright’s article (The Yorkshire Post, October 10) regarding Barclays stopping customers accessing their own money from post offices.

is the Government doing enough to support local post offices?

I fully agree that, in small communities, the post office provides a vital role, especially to older members of that community. While I am no lover of the banks and some of their business practices, I would point out that they are not the only culprits when it comes to supporting (or not) our post offices.

I refer to our own Government via the Department of Works and Pensions. Having had to fight on retirement for the right to have our pensions paid into a post office account, we are now informed that the DWP is cancelling their contract with the post office and we will be forced to have our pensions paid into a bank account.

The question which arises from this bullying tactic is “What if my bank is Barclays?” No wonder banks can take this heavy-handed approach when our own Government won’t support post offices.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

SANTANDER told customers to use the post office when the bank shut its many branches here. Yet the main post office says it can’t do bank transfers and so on. I feel conned.