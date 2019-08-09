'Stop Brexit' stance means Liberal Democrats need a name change: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: S. Wheatley, Goole.

I have never seen a single episode of Game of Thrones or Love Island, never played Fortnite or any other video game and only once, reluctantly, used a ‘hole in the wall’!

I struggle on with a computer and smartphone, I’m a pedant for grammar, enjoy cryptic crosswords and am always punctual.

I am aware that this places me in a very specific ‘demographic’ – the ‘mostly bemused but happy middle-aged rural dweller’ category.

The cause of my current bemusement is, of course, Brexit, and in particular the Liberal Democratic Party, formerly the Social and Liberal Democrats – formed from the Liberal Party and members of the Social Democratic Party in 1988.

As we know, the United Kingdom voted democratically in June 2016 to leave the EU by a majority of 52 per cent against 48 per cent.

In July 2019 when Jo Swinson was elected to lead the Liberal Democrats she stated her intention “to do whatever it takes to stop Brexit” – clearly a decision to obstruct, if possible, the wishes of the majority of the electorate of the United Kingdom.

We all need a goal in life and if that’s Ms Swinson’s raison d’etre – crack on! The reason for my current bemusement is in continuing to call her party the Liberal Democrats.

I wonder if they should all get together, have a chat and possibly, revert to just being Liberals as they’re clearly not Democrats!

Just saying...