Stop free TV licences for prisoners and give them to over-75s – Yorkshire Post letters

From: David H Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

AN interesting thought comes to mind regarding free TV licences for the over 75s. As these are likely to be withdrawn in 11 months, surely the whole charging system needs reviewing.

TV licence insult to over-75s will cost Tories next election – Yorkshire Post letters

One area could be HM Prisons where I believe each cell has its own television. Why should the taxpayer fund this? If an individual wants a TV in their cell, they should be expected to pay for a licence.

Tory councillor brands authority ‘Marxist’ during TV licence debate

For general purposes the prisons could have one or more TV rooms (no charge) and only available on the basis of a reward for good behaviour. Any other ideas for TV licence charges or otherwise?

From: Richard Billups, East Avenue, Rawmarsh.

STATE pensioners usually receive 2.5 or three per cent pay rises per year. It averages about £2.75 to £3 – enough for a bag of chips with scraps. So, in 2020, the pay rise will just about pay for a TV licence for the over-75s. An MP getting a three per cent rise on £80,000 per annum would buy 15.5 TV licences – it amounts to £2,400.

As the Government is the architect behind the over-75s paying for a TV licence to save the Treasury £746m, I wonder which part of society will benefit from this windfall.