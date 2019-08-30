Stop knocking the NHS and hospital food because it is the best in the world – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Eileen Fergusson, Moortown, Leeds.

I WRITE in reply to Paul Muller’s letter about lost appetites in hospitals (Yorkshire Post, August 27). I agree with him that a great deal of food is wasted in hospital, not because the food is unappetising but because you lose your appetite when you are ill.

I was unfortunate to have an accident at the end of last year which resulted in an operation and a few days in the Leeds General Infirmary orthopaedic unit.

I cannot praise enough the care and attention I was given during that time, from the ambulance men who took me to hospital to the doctors/nurses/staff in the A&E unit and the consultant/doctors/nurses/staff on the orthopaedic unit.

I must include the catering assistants, the lady who came in to clean every morning, the porters who took me to and from the operating theatre and the anaesthetist/doctors/nurses/staff in the pre and post-operative unit. Last, but not least, the lovely receptionist who pushed me in my wheelchair to the orthopaedic clinic on my first visit back as an outpatient.

I must confess I did not eat much during my stay but that was not the fault of the catering –it was the fact I was confined to bed, not feeling well and having little appetite. However, the food looked appetising, was presented well and the choice each day was nutritional and varied.

I read just lately that Prue Leith is to advise hospitals on nutrition. May I suggest she visits the LGI catering department first to get some tips? We hear only the worst about the NHS but our NHS staff are the best in the world and our NHS care system is the best in the world. Let’s stop knocking it.