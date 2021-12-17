Stop treating elderly like cattle over virus rules and show some respect – Yorkshire Post Letters

ON Tuesday, I attended a get-together at the Prince Philip Centre in Leeds. When I say I ‘attended’, I actually got to the venue despite it only being 17 days since I had major surgery – a total knee replacement.

The event was supposed to start at noon prompt so I ensured I was there 10 minutes beforehand. After entering the building, I was told to go back and stand outside.

I explained the situation with my knee but was told there was a bench I could sit on outside – a bench covered in rain water.

Do new Covid protocols discriminate against the elderly?

Other people turned up shortly after me – one aged 97 – and we were still standing outside in the cold weather a further 30 minutes later.

When eventually the organisers of this event started to allow people into the venue, it appeared as though they were going through “passport control” as only one person was being allowed to enter after providing whatever details they were asked to give. By then, I’d had enough and headed for a bus to take me home.

This is not the way to treat people who fit into a certain age category. We were treated more like cattle than respected members of society.

