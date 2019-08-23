Swtich off traffic lights to cut congestion in Harrogate - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Ron Savege, Harrogate.

AS a chartered civil engineer and former highways specialist, I admire Dan Atkinson’s iconoclastic suggestion to switch off Harrogate’s traffic lights (The Yorkshire Post, July 9).

Traffic hold-ups in Harrogate are a recurring theme.

Why free parking is the only way to save town centres like Harrogate – Yorkshire Post letters

He suggests between Sainsbury’s and the New Park roundabout. I think that is a great idea, it costs nothing. It is similar but potentially incredibly cheaper than the idea put to me by a pal the other day – he suggested a tunnel between more or less the same spots.

Switch off the traffic lights and you will soon cut congestion in towns like Harrogate – Yorkshire Post letters

Now I think that would be a great idea other than of course the tunnel would be more or less empty, well only seven vehicles in 100 would use it. That’s what the traffic studies show. So it would be a pointless waste of money, just like the relief road, but at least with minimal environmental impact.

Why this new relief road will not reduce congestion in Harrogate – Yorkshire Post letters

With considerable numbers of additional houses being built out on the Skipton Road and at Killinghall, I remain keen to see what, if any additional traffic measures have been anticipated.