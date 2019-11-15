Tear down ‘Frack Free’ signs and have a serious debate about fracking – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mary Andrew, West Pasture, Kirkbymoorside, York.

RECENT letters regarding the moratorium imposed on the fracking industry reveal much. If anyone writes in support of a UK onshore gas industry that could help our economy, would be investing in our communities and helping national energy security, the same few anti-fracking people respond using contemptuous and rather churlish remarks.

A fracking site in Lancashire - will the Government's moratorium be scrapped after the election?

Just because a very intense anti-fracking campaign has won a moratorium does not mean their claims or means of promoting their views has been right, honest or ethical. One of the consequences has been that opposition has risen in polls.Of course it has, they have won hands down on the propaganda front whilst the government and industry have failed miserably to conduct any kind of campaign to refute their claims.

The Climate Change Committee states that we will be using 70 per cent of the amount of gas in 2050 as we do at present. The choice is simple, do we use UK fracked gas or imported fracked gas?

Extinction Rebellion protesters have been highlighting the threat posed by fracking.

Environmentalists demand that we convert to using electricity and remove our gas boilers and cookers to heat and cook. How many people can afford the estimated £20,000 for the conversion and for their energy bills to at least quadruple overnight? Electricity is already four times more expensive than gas. The majority will claim they want to be Green but are they willing to pay?

Hydraulic fracturing in Lancashire did indeed cause earth tremors but so do many other human induced activities which we would need to end if we are opposed to causing any seismic events.

These include mining, quarrying, construction sites, wind turbines, geothermal wells, hydro dams, roads, railways and the underground.

It is deceitful to act as if no other industry ever causes tremors and that the geology across the country would react in the same way. Finally, please can all the Frack Free signs be removed, not forgetting the ones plastered in windows of 4x4s ruining our environment.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

IT seems quite reasonable to ban fracking (Dr Simon Sweeney, The Yorkshire Post, November 13) if earthquakes are the likely result. But if the quantities of shale gas are as high as Government claims, then perhaps alternative methods of extracting the gas might be investigated? Sucking it out or washing it out from the shale, for instance?