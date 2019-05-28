Thanks for helping children in need in Leeds and York - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Nick Roseveare, chief executive officer, the Children’s Society

Across Leeds and York there are amazing people who are helping to transform young lives by taking action with the Children’s Society. With Volunteers Week coming up next week, we would like to thank each and every one of them.

Right now there are 7,293 children living in Leeds and York classed as children “in need” and sadly this number continues to increase steadily.

We help thousands of children and young people in many different ways, including those affected by poverty, mental health issues and victims of criminal or sexual exploitation.

In the past year nearly 10,000 volunteers gave us their time, contributing an incredible 478,000 hours. There are a variety of ways to help, including supporting young people directly in our services, volunteering in our shops, organising events, taking part in challenges, campaigning, donating, or increasing local awareness of our work.

If you are inspired to get involved, contact us on 0300 303 7000 or supportercare@childrenssocety.org.uk. The need is great and every hour volunteered, every campaign action taken, every donation made makes a real difference.