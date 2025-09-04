The Government can afford to be much bolder around deal with the EU - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Packham, chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

Most of us have an appetite to go much further and much faster than the Government with its talk of a “permanent” deal on food and drink with the European Union (Government aims for deal with EU on food within 18 months, The Yorkshire Post, August 27).

Cutting firms’ Brexit red tape and lowering consumers’ grocery costs are obviously vital. But what Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds says seems unambitious – in terms of both the 18 month delivery timescale and what improvements we’ll see.

By focusing on a limited, sector-specific deal, the Government is missing the bigger picture: The public wants a much deeper relationship with Europe. The Government's hardly bumping up against its own “red lines”, which prevent talk of joining the EU, Single Market or Customs Union.

An EU flag flown outside the Palace of Westminster. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer and his ministers can afford to be much bolder. A June 2025 YouGov poll found that a majority of Britons (56 per cent) believe leaving the EU was a mistake; 65 per cent want a closer relationship with the bloc. This sentiment isn't limited to ‘Remain’ voters; 60 per cent of 2016 ‘Leave’ voters also support closer ties.

Furthermore, a significant proportion of the public is willing to consider deeper integration. A December 2024 poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations found that a majority of Leave voters (54 per cent) would accept a return to free movement in exchange for access to the Single Market.

Almost all (98.2 per cent) of businesses surveyed by our parent group, European Movement UK, for its Brexit Impact Report want Single Market access. Only politicians’ reticence prevents this.