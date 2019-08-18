The many failings of Leeds Bradford Airport exposed by TV series on Yorkshire Airport – Yorkshire Post letters

From: G Marlow, Leeds.

I WHOLEHEARTEDLY agree with the views of recent correspondents with regards to the facilities at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Chris Grayling, the former Transport Secretary, during a visit to Leeds Bradford Airport.

Like them, I am loathe to criticise our local airport which should be one of the area’s main assets.

However, having watched the recent ITV documentary Yorkshire Airport, I can now understand how the facilities and condition of the airport is so poor.

The security and maintenance staff who are featured on the programme, while maybe entertaining, appear to be incompetent with an unprofessional attitude of “it’s not my job”.

This week we saw a so-called security supervisor who was competent at trying on sunglasses in duty free, but was unable to operate a simple padlock required to secure the perimeter fence! I just hope that the rest of the security staff at the airport are more competent and make up for the obvious shortcomings of those featured.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

AS part of all the transport plans for the North, improving access to Leeds Bradford Airport seems to be slipping down the agenda. It can’t if LBA – Yorkshire’s airport – is to prosper in the future.