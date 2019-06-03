The mess that our next Prime Minister will inherit – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.

IN Sir Bernard Ingham’s call for a new leader at the top of the political tree (The Yorkshire Post, May 29), he seeks someone who can inspire others and explain how the failures in education, NHS, welfare, law, et al are to be remedied. But are these ‘failures’ inside the professions (e.g. recruitment, organisational layers, complex IT systems, ) or outside (e.g. a general public who expect progress yet resist contributing more)? Unless the real failures step forward we will fail to begin a process of sketching what Sir Bernard’s article ranks as ‘this mess’, though I suggest the new leader should be comfortable striving for improvement within a (messy) system of messes!

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

I WAS pleased to see the letter from Martin Flanagan (The Yorkshire Post, May 30) stick up for Labour’s proposals to pay the standard minimum wage to all workers. A lower rate for those under-25 encourages employers to take on the young and reduces the job opportunities for those older unemployed. Why shouldn’t people get the same pay for doing the same work? That’s equality so far as I see it.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

NIGEL Farage’s Brexit Party achieved just 31.6 per cent of the popular vote in the EU elections, and Ukip 3.3 per cent. Total 34.9 per cent. Perhaps Brexiteers like Messrs Morley, Rainbow and Browning (The Yorkshire Post, May 29) could explain what they consider the lowest percentage of the vote they would have had to achieve for it to still count as a decisive mandate for a no-deal Brexit.

Even if you add on the Conservative voters (9.1 per cent), the total is just 44 per cent.

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston.

EVEN though the EU elections showed the strength of support for leaving the EU, the Remainers are still asking for another vote to let the people decide.

What they really mean is a vote to get the result they, and the EU, want.

If, heaven forbid, we have another vote, can it be written into law that it will be implemented immediately?

That way, if the sensible majority again vote to leave, we won’t have another three-year farce before we are asked to vote yet one more time because we keep getting it wrong.